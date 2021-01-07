The Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 56,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,272% compared to the typical volume of 1,684 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.
In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PGR opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
