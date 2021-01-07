The Progressive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 56,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,272% compared to the typical volume of 1,684 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Progressive by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,604,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

