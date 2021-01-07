The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $60.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of PNTG opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 391.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

