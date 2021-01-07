The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Stock Price Up 48.1%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s share price rose 48.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 4,237,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,783,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

PECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of The Peck in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Peck alerts:

The company has a market cap of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Peck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Peck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.