The ODP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The ODP by 155.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter.

ODP stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The ODP has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

