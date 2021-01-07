The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $698.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. The Middleby posted sales of $787.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The Middleby stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.09. The stock had a trading volume of 636,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.79. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in The Middleby by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.