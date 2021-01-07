The Manitowoc Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average daily volume of 452 call options.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 323,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 1,450.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 294,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 214.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $931,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. BidaskClub raised The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

