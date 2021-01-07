The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after buying an additional 205,731 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,812,000 after buying an additional 540,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

