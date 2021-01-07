The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GBX opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

