The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GBX opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.
In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
