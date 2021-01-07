The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $439.03 million and $247.18 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

