The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Neutral

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.59.

STT stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

