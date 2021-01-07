The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €67.00 Price Target

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.79 ($60.92).

1COV opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.04. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

