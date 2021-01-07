The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.76.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.90 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,452 shares of company stock worth $705,476. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,342,000 after acquiring an additional 106,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The E.W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.