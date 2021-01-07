The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.71. 14,123,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722,457. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.