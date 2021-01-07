The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,856. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

