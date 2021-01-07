Thales’ (THLLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 2,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. Thales has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

