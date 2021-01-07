Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

