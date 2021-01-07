TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.