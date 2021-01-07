Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $755.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.73. Tesla has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,968.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

