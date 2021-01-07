Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $755.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.51 and a 200-day moving average of $425.73. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,968.70, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.