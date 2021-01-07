TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $15.16. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 15,869 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

