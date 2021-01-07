TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.61.

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,441. The firm has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.05.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

