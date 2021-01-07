Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TEF stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 696.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

