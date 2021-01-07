Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 233,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

