Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.30-10.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.89. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.16-3.19 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $368.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.05 and its 200 day moving average is $336.41. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

