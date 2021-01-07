Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00.

Shares of TDOC opened at $204.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.