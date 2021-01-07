Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.09. 122,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 95,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.
In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
