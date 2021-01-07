Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$28.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$24.87 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$25.70. The firm has a market cap of C$13.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

