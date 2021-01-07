Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$28.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$24.87 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$25.70. The firm has a market cap of C$13.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

