TD Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.92.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock traded up C$3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,836. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a PE ratio of -105.52. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

