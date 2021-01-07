TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGBD. BidaskClub lowered shares of TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

CGBD stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

