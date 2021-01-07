TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) PT Raised to $42.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

TCF Financial stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.98. 96,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. Analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

