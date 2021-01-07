Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $7,322,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.