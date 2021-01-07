Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.