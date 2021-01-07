Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Talos Energy by 208.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.