Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,568 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

