Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,568 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $107,265.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TRHC opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the period.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.
