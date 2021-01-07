Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

SYRS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,661. The firm has a market cap of $501.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

