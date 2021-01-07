Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.83. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,631,303 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Synthetic Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

