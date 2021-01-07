Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.57 ($130.08).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.15 ($126.06) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.05.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

