Switch Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Switch has a market capitalization of $251,783.36 and approximately $121,697.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switch has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001549 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002886 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.