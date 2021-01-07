Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.43.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

