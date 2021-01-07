Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SUPN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.