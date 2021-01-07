Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price shot up 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. 992,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 625,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

