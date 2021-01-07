SuperCoin (SUPER) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 90.6% lower against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,352.21 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,989,569 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

