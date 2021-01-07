Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $7.02. Sunworks shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 122,295 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

