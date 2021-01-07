Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $60.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

