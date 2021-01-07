Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $483,002.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,966.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.