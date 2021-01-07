Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.1606 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

