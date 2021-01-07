Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SUI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

