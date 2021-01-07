Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Up 7.5%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.51. 1,298,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 845,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on INN. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

