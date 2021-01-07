Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 331 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of KO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 850,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,208,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

