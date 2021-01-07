Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,565 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

